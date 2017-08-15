close
One killed as BMW crashes into pizzeria in Paris

A young girl was killed and 13 others injured when a BMW car ploughed into a pizza restaurant near Paris late on Monday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 06:49

Paris: A young girl was killed and 13 others injured when a BMW car ploughed into a pizza restaurant near Paris late on Monday.

The car is reported to have crashed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria at Sept-Sorts in Paris, killing a 13-year-girl, Mirror.co.uk reported.

Among the injured, four were in serious condition.

The driver, who was soon arrested by the French police, is believed to have acted intentionally and is psychologically unstable, Xinhua reported.

Born in 1985, the man was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry said the tragedy was apparently suicidal and there was no direct evidence pointing to terror attack.

Police authorities said investigations are not searching for accomplices.

France has seen several attacks since last year. An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week. 

A little over a year ago, a truck steered into a celebrating crowd in the French city of Nice, leaving 86 people dead.

