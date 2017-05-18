close
One killed as car hits people at Times Square; Donald Trump informed

A car plowed into pedestrians at the busy tourist destination Times Square in New York on Thursday, killing one person and leaving 12 others injured, authorities said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 22:45

New York: A car plowed into pedestrians at the busy tourist destination Times Square in New York on Thursday, killing one person and leaving 12 others injured, authorities said.

The New York Police Department said in a tweet that "due to a vehicle collision" that resulted in injuries to pedestrians, emergency vehicles are in the area of Times Square, the hugely crowded tourist destination in Manhattan.

The Fire Department said in a tweet that one person died in the incident and 12 were injured.

"FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway," it said.

Images on social media showed the car with a smoking hood slightly overturned on a barrier at a sidewalk in Times Square.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was headed to the scene.

Emergency response crews, including ambulances and fire trucks, were on the scene, which had been cordoned off.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred during lunchtime here with hundreds of thousands of people on the street. With the advent of summers, it is peak tourist time in one of the most popular destinations in the world.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that US President Donald Trump "has been made aware" of the incident at Times Square. He "will continue to receive updates", Spicer tweeted.

TAGS

Car hits people in USTimes SquareDonald TrumpNew York Police DepartmentUS accident

