One killed, six injured in Baghdad bombing

The attack took place when a booby-trapped car exploded at the busy intersection near al-Shuhadaa Bridge, across the Tigris River in central Baghdad.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 14:23

Baghdad: At least one civilian was killed and six ohers were wounded in a car bombing at a crowded area in Baghdad on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said.

The attack took place when a booby-trapped car exploded at the busy intersection near al-Shuhadaa Bridge, across the Tigris River in central Baghdad, Xinhua news agency quoted a ministry official as saying.

The toll was expected to rise further as the injured persons were in critical condition.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State militant group in most cases is responsible for such assaults.

The attack came hours after the IS on Monday killed 11 persons and wounded 75 others in a suicide car bombing near an ice cream parlour in Baghdad.

The Iraqi forces, backed by anti-IS international coalition, are carrying out a major offensive to drive out the IS from their major stronghold in the western side of Mosul in northern Iraq, about 420 km from Baghdad.

IraqBaghdadcar bombingal-Shuhadaa BridgeTigris RiverIS militant group

