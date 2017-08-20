close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for his first London trip after his removal from power by the country's Supreme Court in Panama case.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 20:14

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for his first London trip after his removal from power by the country's Supreme Court in Panama case.

Citing sources, Dunya News reported that Sharif is going to London for his medical checkup

Sharif, his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar earlier, today, failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team.

Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is already present in London as she had left for the city on Thursday despite receiving a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifLondon tripSupreme CourtPanama caseHussain NawazKulsoom Nawaz

From Zee News

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

RJP-Nepal to participate in local polls

Punjab

Ludhiana Police bust ATM robbers' gang

Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad: Essay competition winner takes charge as SHO for...

Delhi

Delhi man stabbed to death over alleged verbal dispute

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India