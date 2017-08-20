Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for his first London trip after his removal from power by the country's Supreme Court in Panama case.

Citing sources, Dunya News reported that Sharif is going to London for his medical checkup

Sharif, his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar earlier, today, failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team.

Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is already present in London as she had left for the city on Thursday despite receiving a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.