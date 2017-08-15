Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif challenges disqualification verdict in top court

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court for review of the Panama Papers verdict that led to his disqualification.

The landmark order had disqualified Sharif for hiding his assets and UAE`s Iqama (work permit) on which he was to receive payment.

Advocate Khuwaja Haris on behalf of Sharif filed three applications with the top court. In his application the ex-Prime Minister requested the Supreme Court to review its judgement.

He submitted that he had not concealed the documents in his nomination papers for the 2013 polls — the reason for which the court had disqualified him, terming him dishonest and untrustworthy.

In the application, Sharif said that under Article 188 of the Constitution, he cannot be disqualified without a trial.

In the July 28 landmark verdict, the apex court`s five-judge larger bench unanimously disqualified Sharif due to his failure to disclose his "un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets" in his nomination papers filed ahead of the 2013 general elections.

The bench had also directed the National Accountability Bureau to file cases against Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.