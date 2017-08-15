close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif challenges disqualification verdict in top court

Advocate Khuwaja Haris on behalf of Sharif filed three applications with the top court.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 17:44
Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif challenges disqualification verdict in top court
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Islamabad: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court for review of the Panama Papers verdict that led to his disqualification.

The landmark order had disqualified Sharif for hiding his assets and UAE`s Iqama (work permit) on which he was to receive payment.

Advocate Khuwaja Haris on behalf of Sharif filed three applications with the top court. In his application the ex-Prime Minister requested the Supreme Court to review its judgement. 

He submitted that he had not concealed the documents in his nomination papers for the 2013 polls — the reason for which the court had disqualified him, terming him dishonest and untrustworthy. 

In the application, Sharif said that under Article 188 of the Constitution, he cannot be disqualified without a trial.

In the July 28 landmark verdict, the apex court`s five-judge larger bench unanimously disqualified Sharif due to his failure to disclose his "un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets" in his nomination papers filed ahead of the 2013 general elections.

The bench had also directed the National Accountability Bureau to file cases against Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifSupreme CourtverdictdisqualificationChallengePanama Paperselection

From Zee News

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defies Kerala govt&#039;s order, unfurls tricolour at school in Palakaad
Kerala

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defies Kerala govt's order, un...

Bihar floods situation worsens, 56 people killed so far
Bihar

Bihar floods situation worsens, 56 people killed so far

101 canteens to feed poor in Bengaluru from Wednesday: CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka

101 canteens to feed poor in Bengaluru from Wednesday: CM S...

Restrictions at some areas in Kashmir on Independence Day
Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions at some areas in Kashmir on Independence Day

Mehbooba Mufti welcomes PM Narendra Modi&#039;s remarks on Kashmir
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Mehbooba Mufti welcomes PM Narendra Modi's remarks on...

World

Grace Mugabe turns self into South Africa police over alleg...

Science

First 3D movie of virus in action created

Climate change means more rain but less water in rural rivers: Study
Environment

Climate change means more rain but less water in rural rive...

World

Harvard keeps top spot in Chinese ranking of best universit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India