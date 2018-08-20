हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghanistan

Over 100 people taken hostage by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

Taliban terrorists have reportedly take more than 100 people hostage in norther Afghanistan. Those taken hostage by the terrorist group include women and children.

This comes just a day after the Afghanistan government announced a ceasefire with Taliban terrorists to mark Eid-al-Adha holiday. An announcement in this regard was made by Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani.

Reuters had quoted Taliban sources as saying that there leaders had also agreed to the ceasefire. However, a final approval from Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah was awaited till last report came in.

"The conditional ceasefire will start tomorrow (Monday) and it will continue as long as the Taliban preserves and respects it," Ghani said in a ceremony celebrating 99 years of independence from British rule. He added, "We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace."

