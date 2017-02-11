Over 3,600 arrested in public order operations in Turkey
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 19:58
Ankara: Over 3,600 persons were arrested as part of nationwide public order operations in Turkey, the security forces said on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the General Security Directorate, the arrests were made in simultaneous operations conducted by police, gendarmerie and Coast Guards on Friday and early Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Around 81,000 officers participated in the operations titled "Peace and Safety", the statement said, adding that 17 drones and 71 marine vessels were used.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 19:58
