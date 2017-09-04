close
Over 400 schools closed in Myanmar's Rakhine, 7 Hindus killed in attacks

A total of 418 schools in three townships in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state have been closed.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 22:15

Yangon: A total of 418 schools in three townships in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state have been closed as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) terrorists continued their attacks, in which at least seven Hindus were killed, media reports said on Monday.

Of the schools closed, 183 are from Maungtaw township, 212 from Buthidaung township and 23 in Yathedaung township, said Xinhua news agency citing local media.

Over 80,000 students had enrolled in the Maungtaw district this academic year which started from June.

Extremist terrorists launched renewed attacks on 30 police outposts in northern Rakhine on August 25.

According to reports, from August 25 to 31, more than 52 terrorist attacks occurred, killing 13 security forces personnel and injuring 15.

Meanwhile, 14 civilians including seven Hindus and five Daingnet ethnic people were also killed while fleeing the attacks.

Over 2,625 houses from villages in Maungtaw were also burnt down by the terrorists.

About 38,000 Muslims from Rakhine state have fled toward the Bangladesh border, according to the reports.

Amid threat by ARSA, the security forces have evacuated 11,720 villagers to safer places and provided them with aid, the military said, adding that clearance operations against ARSA terrorists continued in the region. 
 

