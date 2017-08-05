Over 600 migrants rescued from Mediterranean Sea

Tripoli: Libyan Coast Guard teams have rescued over 600 migrants from the Mediterranean waters off the coast of the Arab nation, rescue services said on Saturday.

The largest rescue operation, which took place at dawn off the city of Sabratah, managed to bring to safety some 462 people found adrift on two inflatable boats and two wooden barges, Efe news reported.

Among those rescued were Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians, Libyans and Sudanese. Another group of 128 migrants, including several women and children, was rescued from an inflatable boat on Thursday north of Sabratah.

A total of 43 migrants from Pakistan and Arab countries, as well as several Libyan families, were also rescued by a team from the Coast Guard of the Libyan city of Misrata in the early hours of Friday.