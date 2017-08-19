Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety

London: A Scottish restaurant owner has come up with a novel idea to ensure safety of his chickens. He reportedly gave them “high-visibility bright pink vests” to prevent roadkill.

Louise Lennox from Blairgowrie implemented the idea on his chickens and even posted a video of them with their new attire.

Lennox, who owns a bed and breakfast in Perthshire, Scotland, has 14 hens that occasionally wander off the property, the mashable.com reported.

He hopes the florescent attire will caution the drivers when his hens cross the road.

"I have 14 hens for my B&B, which help out with the breakfast side of things, along with a cockerel," the report quoted the owner as saying.

"They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road.

“I just thought it would be a little bit of fun and would also keep the hens safe, so I put some vests on the wanderers," Lennox said.