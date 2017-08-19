close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety

Lennox, who owns a bed and breakfast in Perthshire, Scotland, has 14 hens that occasionally wander off the property, the mashable.com reported. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:16
Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety
Pic: Facebook

London: A Scottish restaurant owner has come up with a novel idea to ensure safety of his chickens. He reportedly gave them “high-visibility bright pink vests” to prevent roadkill.

Louise Lennox from Blairgowrie implemented the idea on his chickens and even posted a video of them with their new attire.

Lennox, who owns a bed and breakfast in Perthshire, Scotland, has 14 hens that occasionally wander off the property, the mashable.com reported.

He hopes the florescent attire will caution the drivers when his hens cross the road.

"I have 14 hens for my B&B, which help out with the breakfast side of things, along with a cockerel," the report quoted the owner as saying.

"They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road.

“I just thought it would be a little bit of fun and would also keep the hens safe, so I put some vests on the wanderers," Lennox said.

TAGS

Scottish Ownerbright pink vestsHenschickens' road safetyScottish restaurant ownerChickensLouise LennoxBlairgowrie

From Zee News

Utkal Express derailment: UP govt to rush 9 PAC companies for rescue operations
Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express derailment: UP govt to rush 9 PAC companies f...

Why was Sharad Yadav silent when we split from NDA in 2013: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
India

Why was Sharad Yadav silent when we split from NDA in 2013:...

Apple Watch &#039;Series 3&#039; enters final testing phase
Gadgets

Apple Watch 'Series 3' enters final testing phase

Utkal Express derailment: UP Police issues helpline numbers
Uttar Pradesh

Utkal Express derailment: UP Police issues helpline numbers

Bangladesh sends back Rohingya boat carrying injured
WorldAsia

Bangladesh sends back Rohingya boat carrying injured

AssamNorth East

Assam floods: 225 animals dead in Kaziranga National Park

West Bengal

Kolkata Police inducts Harley-Davidsons, to engage them for...

GujaratIndia

Gujarat: 15-year-old boy of watchman returns diamonds worth...

World

Spain attacks: What we know about the suspects

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India