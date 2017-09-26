Oxford University student 'too clever for prison', spared jail sentence despite stabbing boyfriend

Can someone be too intelligent to be jailed?

Apparently, yes.

Lavinia Woodward, a 24-year aspiring heart surgeon from Oxford University, was described as a "highly-intelligent individual" who does not deserve a prison sentence.

Presiding judge Ian Pringle QC on Monday handed over a 10-month suspended prison sentence to Woodward at Oxford Crown Court.

Last year, Woodward, in a fit of drunken rage and under the influence of drugs, stabbed her boyfriend Thomas Fairclough in the leg with a bread knife. She also attacked him with glasses, a jam jar and a laptop. The incident took place at Christ Church College.

Judge Pringle called Woodward, an “extraordinary able young lady” with no prior history of criminal offence and that the incident should be treated as a one-off case.

He called the 10-month jail sentence “too severe” for Woodward since it could mean the end of her medical career.

He also referred to the prosecution's observation states Woodward genuinely felt guilty about the entire episode and wanted to confess her crime.

The judge also took into cognizance that Woodward suffers from emotional and eating disorders and alcohol drug dependence, stated few media reports.