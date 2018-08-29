हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oxford's fast expanding, tree-guzzling sinkhole puzzles scientists

A fast expanding sinkhole, that has sprung in the middle of Nova Scotia town Oxford, has caught the attention of authorities and public. 

Oxford's fast expanding, tree-guzzling sinkhole puzzles scientists
Pic courtesy: ctvnews

OXFORD, Nova Scotia: A fast expanding sinkhole, that has sprung in the middle of Nova Scotia town Oxford, has caught the attention of authorities and public. 

Emergency management officials are struggling to contain the sinkhole which is guzzling trees, including a 40-foot spruce tree, and picnic tables.

"It's just amazing what Mother Nature can do," Linda Cloney, public relations officer for the town, said Tuesday to ctvnews.

The hole reportedly grew massively overnight. It was measured at around 34 by 29 metres on Tuesday morning, five metres wider than Monday night.

"It really is a day by day, unpredictable event," added Cloney.

The growing natural phenomenon has become a big puzzle for scientists, who have no clue how deep the hole is.

The stability of the fast expanding sinkhole is also a big safety concern, with geologists unclear on what is causing the sinkhole to grow so fast.

"It really is a day by day, unpredictable event," said Cloney.

The fast expanding hole has become a tourist attraction, with many stopping by to sneak a glimpse.

