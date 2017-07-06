close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pak successfully test fires short-range ballistic missile 'NASR'

The army chief expressed complete satisfaction at the command and control system of the country and safety and security of all strategic assets.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 00:25

Islamabad: Pakistan today successfully test fired short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Nasr', which army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said has put "cold water" on Indian military's "Cold Start" doctrine.

'Nasr' is a high-precision weapon system with the ability to be deployed quickly, the army said.

Pakistan Army has conducted a series of training launches and tests during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of 'NASR' with enhanced range from 60-70 kilometres and flight maneuverability.

"Nasr has put cold water on (the) Cold Start (doctrine)," Gen Bajwa said taking a jibe at Indian Army after the training launch of the short-range missile Nasr at an undisclosed location,
Cold Start is a military doctrine developed by the Indian Armed Forces for use in a likely war with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said war must be avoided at all costs and "our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour."

He said Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. He also supported government's efforts for peace through talks.

"We whole-heartedly support all government efforts towards peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, (that) no one thinks that war remains an option, he said.

He appreciated the training and preparedness of Armed Strategic Force and role of engineers and scientists for the milestone towards Pakistan's credible deterrence capability.

The army chief expressed complete satisfaction at the command and control system of the country and safety and security of all strategic assets.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile.

TAGS

NasrPakistanballistic missileCold StartQamar Javed BajwaPakistan ArmyIndian Army

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

PM Modi addresses Diaspora, says people of Indian origin in Israel to get OCI card despite their Army training
India

PM Modi addresses Diaspora, says people of Indian origin i...

WorldAsia

Arab states angry over Qatar's dismissal of their dema...

India, Israel elevate ties to strategic partnership level, vow to combat terrorism, growing radicalisation
India

India, Israel elevate ties to strategic partnership level,...

Arunachal Pradesh

Mutilated bodies found near chopper crash site in Arunachal...

China shuts Nathu La pass for pilgrims, says willing to discuss possibility of alternative arrangements
India

China shuts Nathu La pass for pilgrims, says willing to dis...

AfricaWorld

77 dead in Central Africa truck accident

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video