Pakistan

Pakistan: 25 killed, 35 injured in powerful blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, killing at least 25 people and injuring over 35 others, officials said.

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) near an imambargah, a Shia religious place, in Aurakzai tribal district's Kalaya area outside.

At least 25 people were killed while more than 35 others injured, Geo news quoted district administration officials as saying.
Officials said that most of the victims were minority Shia Muslims.

The area has been cordoned off and investigation into the incident is under way.

An emergency has been declared in the region's hospitals to handle the situation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are on high alert following the Orakzai blast and a separate attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning.

"Our enemies are not happy with peace in the province," provincial Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said after the attack.

Earlier in th day, two policemen were killed in firing near Chinese Consulate in Karachi's Clifton area, reported Pakistani media. 

The exchange of fire started around 9.30 am. An explosion was also heard. Three suspects, carrying hand grenades and other weapons, fired near the Chinese consulate and attempted to enter it.

"Three gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi Javed Alam Odho told Geo News.

All the suspects were gunned down. Suicide jackets and weapons were recovered from their possession.

All the staff inside the Chinese consulate is safe, security sources said. 

