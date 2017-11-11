Pakistan: 4 aides of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed walk free

LAHORE: Four aides of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who were detained along with the JuD chief by the government of Pakistan's Punjab province under preventative detention since January, have been released.

Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - walked free as the judicial review board refused to extend their detention.

On January 31, Saeed and his four aides were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, which was then extended further.

However, the last two extensions were made under the 'public safety law'.

The home department could not convince the board about keeping the four men in further detention.

Under the law, the government can detain a person for up to 90 days under different charges but for an extension to that detention it needs approval from the judicial review board.

But Saeed's detention was again extended for another 30 days (till November 26) last month under the public safety law.

The Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June, 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of?USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.