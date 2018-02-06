Pakistan actress Sumbul Khan shot dead for refusing to perform at private party

Popular Pakistani actress and singer Sumbul Khan was on Monday shot dead by some assailants for allegedly refusing to perform at a high-profile party. According to Dawn, she was shot dead by three armed men inside her house in Sheikh Maltoon town.

The report said that the assailants asked Sumbul Khan to accompany them and perform at a private high-profile party, but she refused to go for the same. Angered by this, they opened fire and fled her home after killing her. The search is on for the assailants.

A former policeman, Naeem Khattak, is one of the accused in the case. He was arrested soon after the investigations were launched into the killing.

The 25-year-old actress-singer was reportedly quite popular in Pakistan because of her roles in many television shows in the country. She was allegedly shot several times before she succumbed to her injuries.

This is not the first time that someone from the entertainment industry has been attacked in this manner in Pakistan. Almost a year ago, a popular actress and dancer, Kismat Baig, was shot dead in a similar manner in Lahore.

She was reportedly shot as many as 11 times in different parts of her body – legs, stomach and hands. While returning from an event in November 2016, she was shot dead by some motorcycle-borne assailants.

Sumbul Khan was born on August 30, 1992 in Karachi. She was a popular name in films in Pashto language. Some of her popular television shows are ‘Mere Khwab Raiza Raiza’, ‘Buri Aurat’, ‘Dil-e-Abad’ and ‘Raju Rocket’.