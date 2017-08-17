Pakistan Air Force jet crashes on routine training near Sargodha in Punjab province

Lahore: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet F7-PG crashed near Sargodha in Punjab province while on routine operational training mission on Thursday.

"PAF reports with regret that an F7-PG aircraft crashed near Sargodha while on a training mission. Search and rescue operation is in progress,"the Dawn quoted statement of PAF.

It is being ascertained whether the lone pilot flying the aircraft has survived.

A little over a week ago, a senior PAF officer had embraced martyrdom when his aircraft crashed near Mianwali while on a routine operational flight.

Wing Commander Mohammad Shahzad was flying an F-7 aircraft when it reportedly encountered a technical fault and crashed near the Sabzazar area of Mianwali late on August 8.

F7-PGs were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned.

About 10 or 11 F7-PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 15 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.