Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army announces appointment of Lt Gen Asim Munir as new DG of Inter-Services Intelligence

The Pakistan Army announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the new Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as reported by news agency Dawn on Wednesday.

The army had in September approved the promotion of Munir and five other major generals to the rank of Lieutenant General, reports Dawn.

After reports that former ISI DG Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar retirement was on October 1, speculations went rife about that Munir was to be the next to the post.

Munir's previous appointment was as DG Military Intelligence, according to Dawn. He received a Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018 and served as commander of the Force Command Northern Areas.

In addition to announcing Munir's new charge as DG ISI, it was also announced that Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi will take over as chief of Logistics Staff at General Headquarters, Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki has been appointed commander Peshawar Corps, Lt Gen Abdul Aziz has been posted as the GHQ military secretary, Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan has been appointed vice chief of general staff, while Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf is set to take over as the IG Arms, as reported by Dawn news.

