Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentence to 4 terrorists

The terrorists killed 16 innocent people and injured eight others during the terror activities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 10:06

Islamabad: Pakistan`s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentence to four "hardcore terrorists" who were handed the capital punishment by a military court for committing offences related to terrorism, said the military`s media wing.

"The chief of Army Staff confirmed death sentence awarded to four hardcore terrorists, who were involved in committing serious offences related to terrorism including killing and kidnapping of civilians, destruction of schools and attacks on educational institutes, attacks on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies," a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The terrorists killed 16 innocent people and injured eight others during the terror activities, according to the statement.

All of them were members of a banned organisation based in Pakistan and were arrested from different areas of the country.

All the convicts had admitted their offences before the magistrates and the trial courts, according to the statement.

The army courts were set up after the terrorist attack on an army school in December 2014 for the speedy trial of the terrorism-related accused.

PakistanGeneral Qamar Javed BajwaIslamabadTerrorists

