close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan Army chief discusses with Afghan envoy ways to achieve peace

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Islamabad, Omar Zakhilwal, has met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed ways to achieve peace and stability.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:33

Islamabad: Afghanistan's Ambassador to Islamabad, Omar Zakhilwal, has met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed ways to achieve peace and stability.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been tense for months. The two sides accuse each other of turning a blind eye towards certain militant outfits.

The meeting between Zakhilwal and Bajwa came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his UN General Assembly address sought dialogue with Pakistan to build strained ties and address raging militancy.

Army said in statement that the envoy met General Bajwa yesterday and held "detailed discussion on host of issues including steps helpful for peace and stability for both nations."

"Issues of mutual interest including security situation were discussed. The gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with satisfaction," it said.

It, however, did not elaborate the steps that helped improvement in bilateral ties.  

TAGS

Qamar Javed BajwaAfghanistanPakistanAshraf Ghani

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s request to PM Modi: Pass Women&#039;s Reservation Bill
India

Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's R...

WorldAsia

Turkey, Iran and Iraq warn of `counter-measures` against Ku...

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media
World

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack
EuropeWorld

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action
India

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha...

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea
World

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017
Technology

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Singh
India

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Sing...

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find out
Space

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi