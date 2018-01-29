Pakistan Army supplied equipment to attackers: Afghan envoy on Kabul attack

Kabul: The attack on the Afghan Military Academy this morning had the fingerprints of the Pakistan Army as the equipment used were issued by the Pakistan Army and have been supplied earlier to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and other terror groups.

Afghan diplomat Majeed Qarar took to Twitter to allege that the equipment used by the attackers were supplied by the Pakistan Army to the terrorist organisation in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

"The night vision goggles found with Taliban attackers in maiwand's ANA base were military grade goggles (Not sold to the public) procured by Pak army from a British company & supplied 2 Lashkar-e-Tayyeba in Kashmir & Taliban in Afghanistan. Lashkar-e-Tayyeba is an int'l terrorist org", Qarar tweeted.

Earlier today, Afghan Presidential Spokesman Shahhussain Murtazawi said that the attackers have been restricted to the first gate of the academy.

One of the insurgents involved in the attack has been arrested by the security forces, the local media reports quoted the military sources as saying.

According to Tolo News, the number of attackers is still unknown, while the Afghan security forces have cordoned off the area as the attack is ongoing.

The attack was reportedly launched at around 5 am on the Military University in PD5, Kabul city.

The report quoted a source as saying that explosions and heavy gunfire were heard at the academy's gate.

The attack comes days after an explosive-laden ambulance was detonated in a busy area close to Kabul's infamous Chicken Street, killing 103 people, as confirmed by the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI).