Pakistan: Blast kills two security personnel in Peshawar's Hayatabad

The explosion occurred near the Bagh-e-Naran Chowk in Hayatabad, reports the Dawn.

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 12:54
Pakistan: Blast kills two security personnel in Peshawar&#039;s Hayatabad

Islamabad: At least two Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were killed and seven others injured in a suicide blast in Peshawar`s Hayatabad on Monday.

The explosion occurred near the Bagh-e-Naran Chowk in Hayatabad, reports the Dawn.

Rescue teams and security officials have rushed to the blast site.

According to initial reports, it has not been ascertained as yet whether the explosion was caused by a planted bomb or a suicide attacker. 

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels