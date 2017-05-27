Pakistan calls on UN, international community to stop violence in Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday called on the UN and the international community to stop the violence in the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz expressed grave concern at the constant ceasefire violations by Indian forces at Line of Control.

Aziz accused India of making attempts to discredit the Kashmiri indigenous movement. He also alleged that India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir to convert the majority Kashmiri into minority territory, which Pakistan has brought to the attention of the UN.

He reaffirmed Pakistans unflinching support for Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self- determination.