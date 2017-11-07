Pakistan confirms killing of official in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed that a diplomatic official of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Afghanistan`s eastern Jalalabad city was shot dead at a shop near his residence.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d`Affaires to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against this heinous act and demanded that the perpetrators of this act of violence should be apprehended and brought to justice, the Foreign Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He asked for foolproof security for Pakistani diplomats and missions in Afghanistan.

Expressing condolences on behalf of his government, the Afghan Charge d`Affaires assured provision of security to Pakistani diplomats and missions in Afghanistan and promised to bring to justice the perpetrators of this terrorist act.

The statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said the Pakistan Government strongly condemns the diplomatic official`s killing.

"The President and the Prime Minister in separate messages strongly condemned this heinous act and conveyed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family."