Pakistan could be included in White House ban list

Washington: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has suggested that countries like Pakistan could also be added to the banned list of seven Muslim countries as far as migration is concerned.

Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are countries that have already been targeted by the Donald Trump administration.

"You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others, perhaps, we need to take it further," Geo News quoted Priebus as saying while defending President Trump`s decision during an interview.

He said further steps have to be taken for inspecting people travelling in and out of those countries for now.

Priebus added that potential terrorists would`ve tried to enter the U.S. if the administration had tipped off their decision before hand.

He said the administration is not going advertise this ban to the world.

"All this is, is identifying the seven countries and the reason we chose those seven countries is those were the seven countries that both the Congress and the Obama administration identified as being the seven countries that were most identifiable with dangerous terrorism taking place in their country," Priebus said.

Priebus remarks comes after a federal judge in New York had issued a stay order that blocked the deportation of people stranded at the U.S. airports under President Donald Trump`s executive orders.

Trump`s executive order, signed on Friday, temporarily banned refugees from around the world, blocked Syrian refugees indefinitely and halted entry for 90 days for the people from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

According to a State Department spokesman, the travellers who have dual nationality between a country on the list and another non-US country have also been barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days.