Pakistan court indicts Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for corruption

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 11:03
Islamabad: An accountability court in Pakistan indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in connection with a corruption case filed against him by the country's National Accountability Bureau -- anti-graft body.

Once the charges against Dar were read out, he refused to accept the indictment and will now contest the case in the higher court, Geo TV reported.

The corruption case, pertaining to Dar's owning assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income, was filed by the National Accountability Bureau in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

TAGS

Ishaq DarPakistanPak Finance MinisterIshaq Dar corruptionNational Accountability Bureau

