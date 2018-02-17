Pakistan cracks the whip on Hafiz Saeed's JuD after US points at ‘deficiencies’ in countering terrorism

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON: As the United States and its allies push forward the resolution to put Pakistan on global terror funding watchlist, Islamabad has been quick to mop up its grievances and plunge into action.

Days after quietly pushing forward an ordinance that bans homegrown terror groups, Pakistan has now started seizing seminaries and health units controlled by Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), whose chief is Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. So far, the country has taken under its control three JuD-run dispensaries from a rural area and confiscated more than three ambulances.

Authorities have further been directed to undertake surveys to figure out what else can be taken under control.

“The Punjab government has directed the Rawalpindi’s district administration to conduct a survey for taking under its control more seminaries and health units run by the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and to seek information from cantonment administrations about the activities of the group in their areas,” stated a report in Pakistani daily Dawn.

Meanwhile, the US once again expressed concerns about “Pakistan’s deficiencies” in implementing anti-money laundering and counterterrorism laws.

The Trump administration on Thursday handed over a new list of top terrorists who should be detained by Pakistan.

Unhappy with Islamabad's attitude to terrorism, the US along with the United Kingdom, France and Germany approached international financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan on the global terrorist-financing watchlist.

The move will severely impact Pakistan's economy.

The crucial FATF meeting, which considers new proposals for countering terrorism and money laundering, is scheduled to be held in Paris next week.

The FATF, an anti-money-laundering monitoring group maintains grey and blacklists for identifying countries with weak measures to combat money laundering and terror financing.

Another report in the Dawn claims that “Washington has turned down Islamabad’s request for a meeting with CIA chief Mike Pompeo later this month.”

Pakistan had reportedly requested a meeting to discuss intelligence sharing.

Over the last few months, the US has come down heavily on Pakistan for its failure to check terrorist organisations and individuals on home soil. After warning the country over providing safe haven to militants during the release of Afghan strategy, the Trump administration alsofrozed a $2.5 billion military aid earlier this year.