Pakistan denies reports of troops deployed in Qatar

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have cut ties with Qatar, accusing their former Gulf Cooperation Council ally of supporting extremist groups.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 16:32
Pakistan denies reports of troops deployed in Qatar
Represntational image

Islamabad: Pakistan today rejected as "fabricated and baseless" reports that it plans to deploy its troops in Qatar amid diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria rejected reports appearing in some foreign media regarding deployment of Pakistani troops in Qatar.

He said these were "completely fabricated and baseless".

He stressed that "these false reports appear to be part of a malicious campaign aimed at creating misunderstanding between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries in the Gulf.?

Earlier, there were reports of Pakistan sending troops to Qatar after Turkey's decided to deploy troops in Qatar.

Pakistan has been in a fix as it enjoys good ties with both Doha and Riyadh. It so far has been staying neutral in the issue.

