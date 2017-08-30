Pakistan dismisses Donald Trump's South Asia policy, which views 'critical' role for India in Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan lawmakers on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's South Asia policy, which views a "critical" role for India in his country's strategy for fighting terrorism and building up a safe Afghanistan.

The assembly passed a resolution condemning Trump's new policy, which had warned Islamabad Pakistan that Washington will no longer tolerate Pakistan offering "safe havens" to terrorists.

While presenting the resolution, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the House unanimously rejects Trump's statements.

"The House denounces the complete disregard of Pakistan's sacrifices by the US," Geo TV quoted Asif as saying.

The Foreign Minsiter also said that the National Assembly stands with the armed forces of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism.

The resolution called on the Pakistani establishment to consider postponing any visits by US officials and vice versa as well as suspension of cooperation with US, Geo TV reported.

Outlining a new US security strategy in South Asia, Trump, in his first prime-time televised address as the commander-in-chief on August 22 said, "We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations," adding that, "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists."

The US President has sought an enhanced role for India in bringing peace in Afghanistan as he ruled out a hasty withdrawal of troops while announcing his Afghanistan and South Asia policy.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had strongly criticised Washington's South Asia policy.

While criticising questioning the role allotted to India in Afghanistan in the policy, Imran Khan said that the allegations signalled that the uS President has "no understanding of the South Asian region or the dynamics of the war on terror”.