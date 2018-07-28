Pakistan elections 2018: Final results give Imran Khan's PTI 115 wins; PML-N at 64 and PPP at 43

It is finally official. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday released the tally of seats in the 2018 Pakistan elections, three days after it began the process of counting the votes. The results show Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) confirmed as the biggest party in the new National Assembly, but with numbers still short of forming the government on its own.



The ECP’s final tally gave PTI wins in 115 seats in the 270-seat National Assembly (NA). The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was second with 64 seats and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) third with 43. Other parties to win seats in the NA race were Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) with 12 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 6, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and PML-Qadri at 4 each each, Balochistan National Party (BNP) at 3, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 2 and Awami National Party (ANP) with 1. Independent candidates won in 12 seats. The election to two seats were postponed by the ECP and will be determined by by-polls later.



PTI’s 115 seats makes it largest party, but it is still 17 seats short of the 132-seat halfway mark that it needs to form a stable government. The party will now have to cobble together support from the smaller parties or independents to reach the halfway mark.



The PPP has already announced that it is not interested in joining a coalition government. And the PML-N is loath to join hands with the PTI, which it is battling to form the provincial government in Punjab.



Multi-party conference to reject election results

Imran Khan seems moments away from becoming the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. But other political parties held a multi-party conference (MPC) on Friday rejecting the election results. They alleged that the elections had been rigged by the military establishment and claimed that the PTI had received favours throughout the election process. The MPC has demanded a re-election with more transparency.



The MPC was headlined by PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif, and saw the participation of MMA, ANP, QWP, NP, PSP and MQM-P.



Results of elections to four Provincial Assemblies

PTI gained control over 66 out of 97 provincial seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is currently competing with PML-N in Punjab. PML-N has won 129 out of the 295 Provincial Assembly seats in Punjab, while PTI is not far behind with 123 seats. A Dawn report suggests that PTI can also claim to bring its own chief minister with the support of 28 independent candidates.



Bhutto's PPP clearly dominated the Sindh Assembly with 76 out of 130 seats. Balochistan saw BAP emerging as the largest party with 15 Provincial Assembly seats.