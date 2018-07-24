हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan elections 2018: Voters complain of polling stations in different cities

The deadline for making any changes in voter registration and modification was April 30.

PTI Photo

A day before crucial elections across Pakistan, many voters on Tuesday took to social media to complain that the polling stations allotted to them are in cities other than where they permanently reside in.

Pakistan's Dawn reported that there were several instances of people finding out that they had to go to another city to cast their votes. There were also instances of voters finding out that their constituencies were incorrect.

Although many have been venting their frustration on social media, it may well be too late for remedial measures. Local media reports outline that the country's election commission had already set a deadline of April 30 for voter registration and modification.

People now have the option of travelling to other cities or to other parts of their own city, or not to exercise their democratic rights at all.

Wednesday's elections are being seen as crucial for the political future of a volatile Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif - brother of jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan are considered as two of the biggest candidates and both have made a plethora of promises in order to come to power.

