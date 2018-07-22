हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Imran Khan rubbished allegations of the elections being rigged in the favour of his party, saying that the election would rather ensure that those who indulged in rigging in the past would be “wiped out”.

Pakistan elections: Imran Khan promises new form of local governance, dismisses rigging charges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has promised voters in Pakistan that if voted to power, his party will introduce a new system of local governance in the country. Pakistan-based Dawn News said in a report that addressing rallies ahead of Pakistan general elections, scheduled for July 25, that he would introduce direct election of district nazim.

The report further quoted the PTI chief as saying that members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies would not be given any development fund if he is voted to power. According to Khan, this would ensure that the members concentrate only on formulating laws.

Imran Khan also rubbished allegations of the elections being rigged in the favour of his party, saying that the election would rather ensure that those who indulged in rigging in the past would be “wiped out”.

This comes days after major political parties alleged that the Pakistani Army was backing the campaign of PTI chief Imran Khan. Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shahbaz Sharif had also alleged that the caretaker government in Punjab province was supporting Khan’s party.

The caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Hassan Askari, had, however, rejected allegations by the PML-N and said that the "government would provide full support to ECP for holding free, fair and transparent election in the country."

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also levelled similar allegations on Imran Khan’s party. He had alleged that the PTI and the PML-N had forged electoral alliances with proscribed organisations.

Meanwhile, tensions have also flared ahead of elections in the neighbouring country after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Sharif were arrested after their arrival in Lahore from London via UAE. They have been lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Nawaz’s party has alleged that the former prime minister is being treated like a terrorist and is deprived of even basic facilities inside the jail.

