Pakistan exposed again, Oxford report says country bigger risk to peace than Syria

In yet another confirmation about Pakistan's nefarious intentions harming global peace, a report published by Oxford University and Strategic Foresight Group (SFG) has said that the country poses three times the risk to humanity than war-torn Syria.

The report titled 'Humanity at Risk - Global Terror Threat Indicant' highlights that there are more terrorist bases and safe havens in Pakistan than anywhere else in the world. It also places Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba at the top of terrorist organisations threatening world peace. The Afghanistan Taliban is also high up in this list and there has always been suspicion of under-hand support to this group from elements in Pakistan. "If we look at the most dangerous terrorist groups, based on hard facts and statistics, we find that Pakistan hosts or aids majority of them. Also, there are a significant number of groups based in Afghanistan, which operate with the support of Pakistan," the report says.

The report then seeks to highlight how economic strife can be a conducive environment for terror networks to flourish in. "The rise of competitive extremism of all shades, misuse of weapons of mass destruction and economic disruptions can undermine human progress or even survival in the period from now until 2030. They are all interlinked with terrorism," it said. And the current economic crisis in Pakistan can indeed serve as a stark warning sign.

Despite being admonished several times on international forums for its support to home-grown terrorists, Pakistan continues to play the victim card. Its politicians have repeatedly sought to gain sympathy by saying it is Pakistan that has paid the heaviest price in the war on terror. The world community has mostly called the bluff with even the United States taking a hardline view of Islamabad's approach towards terrorism.

(With inputs from ANI)