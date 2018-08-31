हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan expresses support for Iran's stand on nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is in Pakistan and held talks with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan expresses support for Iran&#039;s stand on nuclear deal
This photo was tweeted by @DrMFaisal

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday supported Iran's stand on the nuclear agreement after the US withdrawal from the deal and also hoped that other signatories would continue to stick to its terms.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Detailed discussions were also held on regional and global issues including the situation in Afghanistan and US decision to unilaterally withdraw from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As regards JCPOA, while supporting Iran's principled stance, Mr Qureshi expressed the hope that remaining parties to the agreement would uphold their commitments in letter and spirit," the FO said.

"This was important given IAEA's repeated verification that Iran has strictly adhered to the terms of agreement. Foreign Minister added that Pakistan stands with Iran in this hour of need," it said.

Both sides underlined the need to promote bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation.

"While expressing satisfaction over cooperation with regard to the Pakistan-Iran border, it was agreed to continue close consultations through various forums in this regard," FO said.

