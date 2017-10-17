Pakistan fails again, uses wrong picture to promote tourism

Islamabad: In what might have caused a big embarrassment to the Government of Pakistan, a video featuring an Afghanistan mosque aimed at promoting domestic tourism was recently posted on social media.

The video, which was meant to highlight famous Pakistani heritage sites, also featured a picture of the shrine of Hazrat Ali (commonly known as the Blue Mosque), located in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan.

The caption of the video, posted by the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle, read Pakistan's "mind-blowing sceneries, civilization, heritage, culture."

This video, which was widely shared on the social media, was later deleted after the authorities realised their mistake.

The incident was reported days after Pakistan's UN envoy tried to pass off a photograph of a Palestinian as a victim of pellet gun fire in Kashmir.