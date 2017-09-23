close
Pakistan fires anti-ship missile into Arabian Sea

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the missile firing demonstration.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 15:27
Pakistan fires anti-ship missile into Arabian Sea
Representational image

Karachi: Pakistan said it conducted a successful test of the firing of an anti-ship missile from a Sea King helicopter in the northern Arabian Sea on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the missile firing demonstration, a press release issued by the navy said.

The anti-ship missile successfully hit its target.

According to the navy spokesperson, Zakaullah said the successful firing demonstration was a testament to Pakistan Navy's war preparedness and professional capabilities.

The naval chief also visited fleet units stationed in the sea and witnessed exercises involving the naval fleet.

"I am proud of Pakistan Navy fleet's war preparations," Zakaullah was quoted as saying.

TAGS

PakistanSea King helicopterArabian SeaNaval Staff Admiral Muhammad ZakaullahPakistan NavyKarachi

