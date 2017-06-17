Pakistan has made Balochistan ''hell on Earth'': Baloch activist Munir Mengal

Geneva: Baloch activist Munir Mengal has said that Pakistan has made Balochistan a "hell on Earth".Speaking during the ongoing 35th session of the Human Rights Council here, Mengal said that despite Pakistan`s lofty rhetoric of promoting and protecting human rights of its citizens, "the degree and the extent of suffering and repression experienced by the Baloch people under the brutal control of the Islamic state is equivalent to being as a hell on Earth".

He alleged that all opinions and viewpoints in Balochistan that contradict Pakistan`s position on any issue are considered as "subversive" and any information which directly or indirectly concerns the governance, policies and activities of Pakistan are viewed as "state secret".

Mengal noted that Balochistan remained closed for much of 2016 and 2017 amid heavy military operations.

"Fear, intimidation and repression have become constant elements in the Baloch peoples` lives," said the Baloch activist.

He added that Pakistan has imposed virtual martial law in Balochistan."Pakistani authorities have poured in massive deployment of armed security personnel into Balochistan and stepped up vigilance and surveillance over the Baloch diaspora as well," said Mengal.

The Baloch activist further added, "In September 2012, a delegation of the UN body Working Group on Enforced disappearance visited Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, and met with the family members of the disappeared persons.

The delegation was given a `highly controlled and censored tour` and many of the group`s questions remained unanswered. But, till date the family members are looking for their loved ones."

"The security measures on the name of CPEC are viewed as a call on the government, military, police and to the ruling Punjabi in all areas to firmly crush the political demands of the Baloch people particularly defeat the voices asking to regain their sovereignty on their land and had waged war on people to maintain stability in the region," he added.