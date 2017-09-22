close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan headed towards international isolation: Ex-Pak envoy

“Pakistan needs better relations with entire world including its neighbours Afghanistan and India,” Husain said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 20:15
Pakistan headed towards international isolation: Ex-Pak envoy

New Delhi: A former Pakistani diplomat on Friday criticised the UN speech of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying he's “engaging in same rhetoric” while the country is “headed towards international isolation”.

Husain Haqqani, who had served as Pakistan's envoy to the US from 2008 to 2011, also said that the speech was directed at his own supporters back home.

“Though Pakistan is headed towards isolation, its leaders are not acknowledging it,” Haqqani said.  

He supported good relations with Afghanistan and India.

“Pakistan needs better relations with entire world including its neighbours Afghanistan and India,” Husain said.

Earlier in the day, addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Abbasi had urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to keep a track on alleged India's 'atrocities' on the Kashmiris.

During his 20-minute speech, he also demanded an international investigation to look into the alleged atrocities committed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We ask the UNGC and the high commission of the human rights to send an enquiry commission in Kashmir to verify the nature and extent of India's human right violations. Secure the punishment of those responsible. And provide justice and relief to the victims," he said.

On the Afghan conflict, the premier said it is clear peace could not be restored by the security forces in Afghanistan. “Neither Kabul and the coalition nor the Afghan Taliban can impose a military solution on each other," he said.

"Apart from Afghanistan, Pakistan and its people have suffered the most from four decades of foreign intervention and civil wars in Afghanistan," he added.

He further said, "Galling for Pakistan to be blamed for a military and political stalemate in Afghanistan. We are not prepared to be anyone's scapegoat."

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Pakistaninternational isolationEx-Pak envoyPakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan AbbasiUN General AssemblyPakistani envoy

From Zee News

Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif, family
Asia

Pakistan's anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Na...

Ram Rahim used to organise &#039;Bigg Boss&#039;-like show: Honeypreet&#039;s ex-husband
India

Ram Rahim used to organise 'Bigg Boss'-like show:...

CBI takes over Ryan school murder, registers FIR into student&#039;s death
Haryana

CBI takes over Ryan school murder, registers FIR into stude...

60 lakhs JioPhones to be delivered in 15 days starting Sunday
Mobiles

60 lakhs JioPhones to be delivered in 15 days starting Sund...

Heavy rain throws traffic out of gear in Delhi-NCR
Delhi & NCR

Heavy rain throws traffic out of gear in Delhi-NCR

Brexit transition period to last two years: British PM
Europe

Brexit transition period to last two years: British PM

Panasonic launches 2-in-1 detachable toughbook in India
Gadgets

Panasonic launches 2-in-1 detachable toughbook in India

Micromax launches camera-centric &#039;Selfie 3&#039; at Rs 11,999
Gadgets

Micromax launches camera-centric 'Selfie 3' at Rs...

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal worker killed in Ratlam, five held
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal worker killed in Ratlam, five h...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi