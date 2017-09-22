Pakistan headed towards international isolation: Ex-Pak envoy

New Delhi: A former Pakistani diplomat on Friday criticised the UN speech of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying he's “engaging in same rhetoric” while the country is “headed towards international isolation”.

Husain Haqqani, who had served as Pakistan's envoy to the US from 2008 to 2011, also said that the speech was directed at his own supporters back home.

“Though Pakistan is headed towards isolation, its leaders are not acknowledging it,” Haqqani said.

He supported good relations with Afghanistan and India.

“Pakistan needs better relations with entire world including its neighbours Afghanistan and India,” Husain said.

Earlier in the day, addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Abbasi had urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to keep a track on alleged India's 'atrocities' on the Kashmiris.

During his 20-minute speech, he also demanded an international investigation to look into the alleged atrocities committed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We ask the UNGC and the high commission of the human rights to send an enquiry commission in Kashmir to verify the nature and extent of India's human right violations. Secure the punishment of those responsible. And provide justice and relief to the victims," he said.

On the Afghan conflict, the premier said it is clear peace could not be restored by the security forces in Afghanistan. “Neither Kabul and the coalition nor the Afghan Taliban can impose a military solution on each other," he said.

"Apart from Afghanistan, Pakistan and its people have suffered the most from four decades of foreign intervention and civil wars in Afghanistan," he added.

He further said, "Galling for Pakistan to be blamed for a military and political stalemate in Afghanistan. We are not prepared to be anyone's scapegoat."

