close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit to retire early

Abdul Basit joined the Foreign Service in 1982 and held several diplomatic assignments at Pakistani missions abroad.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:40

Islamabad: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has sought early retirement and his request has been accepted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a media report said on Tuesday.

Basit, who was set to retire from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in April 2018, had "submitted an application to Prime Minister Sharif for his early retirement which was accepted," Geo News reported, citing sources.

The channel did not give any reason for Basit?s premature retirement but foreign office sources earlier told PTI that he was unhappy over the appointment of current foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, who is junior to Basit.

Basit joined the Foreign Service in 1982 and held several diplomatic assignments at Pakistani missions abroad.

Prior to his appointment as the High Commissioner to India in 2014, Basit had served as Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany from May 2012 till March 2014.

Basit has already completed his three-year tenure in New Delhi.

Sohail Mahmood, the new designated High Commissioner to India, is expected to take up his responsibilities next month, the channel reported.

Mahmood, 55, currently Pakistan's envoy in Turkey, is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service in 1985.

TAGS

PakistanAbdul BasitIndiaNawaz Sharif

From Zee News

West Bengal

'No detention policy in schools up to states'

Uttar Pradesh

NIA arrests two from Uttar Pradesh in terror funding case

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns &#039;China bound to be a future threat to India&#039;
India

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns 'China bo...

India

2,753 security personnel killed in Naxal-hit states in 20 y...

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27
WorldAsia

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27

KeralaIndia

We have no role in medical scam: BJP

West BengalIndia

Ban on internet in Darjeeling to continue

GoaIndia

High-end ropeway project in Goa to promote tourism

World

Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges all Muslims to 'visit'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels