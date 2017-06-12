close
Pakistan identifies Chinese who Islamic State claims to have killed as ''preachers''

Two Chinese nationals abducted and killed in Pakistan last month, whose murders were claimed by Islamic State, were preachers who abused the visa system, Pakistan said on Monday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 19:33

Islamabad: Two Chinese nationals abducted and killed in Pakistan last month, whose murders were claimed by Islamic State, were preachers who abused the visa system, Pakistan said on Monday, contradicting earlier reports they were teachers.

The Pakistani interior ministry identified the two as Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26.

It said they were pretending to be learning the Urdu language from a Korean national but "were actually engaged in preaching". It did not say what kind of preachers they were.

The two were abducted on May 24 in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan province.

TAGS

PakistanChinaIslamic stateIslamabad

