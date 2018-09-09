Pakistan: Mayor’s car snatched at gunpoint in Karachi’s defence area

The latest victim of rising street crimes in Pakistan is the Mayor of Karachi, whose official car was on Saturday snatched by unidentified miscreants at gunpoint. According to a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s car was snatched in the defence area of Karachi.

The car, a Toyota Corolla, was being used by the family of the Mayor when the incident took place. As per the report, there are three suspects behind the car snatching incident. They arrived in a Suzuki Cultus car and apprehended the Mayor’s vehicle.

Pakistan media reports say that a number of government vehicles have been snatched by unidentified miscreants in recent past from upscale areas of Karachi. Authorities suspect that government vehicles are snatched as they do not have vehicle trackers.

A senior police official had recently announced a reward of Rs 5,00,000 for any information leading to the perpetrators of the crime. Dawn News report said that while at least 26 such vehicles have been snatched, the police have managed to recover just two.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, area SHO Haji Sanaullah was put under suspension immediately after. Reports say that there were orders in place to demote him as well on charges of not being able to curb crime in his area.

The order has, however, been revoked because of the intervention of a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The police official has reportedly been given three days time to track and recover the stolen car.