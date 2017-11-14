Pakistan minister demands non-Muslim guards for his protection

NEW DELHI: A minister in Pakistan has reportedly asked for non-Muslim security personnel after receiving threats from Islamists. According to local media reports, Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has rejigged his security cover - removing Muslims and asking for Christians, Hindu and Ahmadi guards instead.

Sanaullah made headlines last month when he said during a TV interview that there were only 'minor differences' between Muslims and Ahmadis. It sparked a massive outrage in the country - especially among staunch Islamists who called for his resignation. Islamist group Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah had organised protests against the minister for his comment.

A section, according to the minister, has also threatened to kill him.

As a result, Sanaullah has asked the police department to screen his security detail. He has also said that he will then personally check and appoint security officials. Till then, Sanaullah has employed Christian guards from a private security agency.

Sanaullah's reaction to the outrage against him is hardly far-fetched. In 2011, Punjab’s governor Salman Taseer was killed by his police guard for his views on blasphemy laws. In a country known for its largely conservative Muslim population, Sanaullah's initial comments had re-ignited the debate on social status of Ahmadi community - one that is officially declared as non-Muslim by Pakistan.