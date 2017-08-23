close
Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 06:57
Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Reuters)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism and the United States will condition its support on Islamabad`s delivering results in this area.

"There`s been an erosion in trust because we have witnessed terrorist organizations being given safe haven inside of Pakistan to plan and carry out attacks against U.S. servicemen, U.S. officials, disrupting peace efforts inside of Afghanistan," Tillerson told reporters in the State Department.

"Pakistan must adopt a different approach, and we are ready to work with them to help them protect themselves against these terrorist organizations ... We are going to be conditioning our support for Pakistan and our relationship with them on them delivering results in this area."

US Secretary of StateRex TillersonPakistanTerrorismUnited StatesAfghan policy

