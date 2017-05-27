Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's son submits plea against JIT officers

Islamabad: Hussain Nawaz, the eldest son of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has submitted a plea against two Joint Investigation Team Officers, Bilal Rasool and Ahmer Aziz, expressing his apprehension about the impartiality of the officers in the Panamagate probe.

A three-judge special bench will hear the plea that objects the presence of the two JIT officers for the family`s investigation in the Panama Papers leak on May 29.

Hussain submitted his plea, citing the political bias the two officers may portray. The Express Tribune reported that Bilal Rasool, was a representative from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and nephew of Mian Muhammad Azhar who is an ardent supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hussain accused Rasool of being vocal against the government, in his plea. Ahmer Aziz, who is a representative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also a part of the National Accountability Bureau investigation that was carried out during former President Pervez Musharraf`s tenure.

Another member of the Nawaz family has filed a complaint against JIT, citing misbehaviour. This complaint was filed by the Prime Minister`s cousin Shafi to the JIT`s head Wajid Zia against some of the JIT members after his interrogation.The complaints have been forwarded to the Supreme Court for perusal and will be heard by a special 3-judge bench on 29 May.