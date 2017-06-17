close
Pakistan opens another border crossing point for Afghan trade

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 19:36

Islamabad: Pakistan today said that it has opened another crossing point on the border with Afghanistan to facilitate Afghan transit trade.

The decision came close on the heels of a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of SCO summit in Astana.

Foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan opened Kharlachi crossing with Afghanistan in Kurram tribal district "with effect from today."

"The decision reflects Pakistan's continued efforts for facilitating Afghan transit and trade through Pakistan," it said.

It also clarified that this is not a pedestrians crossing, but is meant for facilitation of trade and transit vehicles. 

