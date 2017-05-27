close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan opens border crossing with Afghan on humanitarian grounds

Pakistan on Saturday said it has opened a key border crossing with Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds at the start of the month of Ramadan, days after shutting it down following deadly clashes between the two sides.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:38

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said it has opened a key border crossing with Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds at the start of the month of Ramadan, days after shutting it down following deadly clashes between the two sides.

The crossing at Chaman in restive Balochistan province was closed after a clash killed 15 people on both sides in the first week of May.

"Pakistan has opened Friendship gate Chaman on humanitarian grounds in Ramazan on request from Afghan authorities," the army said in a statement.

It said that after the Chaman incident, Pakistan has its area under effective control after having pushed back Afghan Border police troops.

The clash started over competitive claims by the two countries over two border villages where Pakistan officials were carrying the census drive.

Army said census has been completed in the Pakistani side of the divided villages of Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir.

It said no border violation will be acceptable and Pakistani troops will maintain their positions along International Border in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir. 

TAGS

PakistanAfghanRamadanBalochistanKilli LuqmanKilli Jahangir

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...
World

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey
World

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit
Uttar Pradesh

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...
World

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan&#039;s attempts to push intruders into India
Jammu and Kashmir

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan's attempts...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video