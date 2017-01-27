Pakistan Parliament becomes battlefield as PTI, PML-N lawmakers exchange abuses, fists – Watch

Islamabad: A scuffle broke out between the opposition and government lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday.

The lawmakers exchanged derogatory remarks and pushed one another.

The brawl broke out when five members from the opposition parties requested Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to submit a privileged motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, DawnNews reported.

During Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi's address in the house, his party's lawmakers reportedly indulged in sloganeering against the government.

Qureshi also raised slogans against PM Sharif, which were resented by members of the ruling party.

When Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tried to approach Qureshi to request him to control his party members, he was intercepted by PTI lawmakers Murad Saeed and Shehryar Afridi and a scuffle broke out.

Parliamentarians from Pakistan Peoples Party tried to calm the situation but no avail.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq blamed Qureshi for the chaos, saying the PTI leader was given time to speak but sloganeering from his side caused the unseemly scene.