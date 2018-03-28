Pakistan PM frisked in US: Twitter reacts - Humble, foolish or just a victim of Karma?

New Delhi: A video clip of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi taking off his shoes, jacket and belt during security checking at a US airport has infuriated many back home. While most of them are furious with American airport officials for not extending security protocol to Abbasi, many have also questioned why he complied.

Reportedly in the US to meet his ailing sister, Abbasi was frisked at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. A video of the security check emerged shortly after and has since gone viral because high-level government officials are almost always extended a green channel through airports. Presidents, Prime Ministers and Monarchs are always in the no-frisking list, not just in the US but in most countries of the world. As such, the frisking of Pakistani PM has infuriated many. Reactions on Twitter came thick and fast with several complaining that it was no less than an insult.

That's utterly shameful of @TSA to frisk pm of pakistan. No country shd disrespect leader of any other nation such way. Its USA that's embarrassed not Pakistan #ShameTSA #ShahidKhaqanAbbasi — deepkamal singh (@dks__) March 28, 2018

The Prime Minister of Pakistan was strip searched by US border agents, one can only imagine the horrors of travelers from Pakistan face while entering the US. This is not okay! #ShahidKhaqanAbbasi — Professeur de français, Pratap ?????? (@AbhishekPrtp) March 28, 2018

If the news about complete frisking of Pakistani PM #ShahidKhaqanAbbasi is true, it is highly deplorable! This is no way to treat the head of a State.. #NewLow — Prajwal Mane (@PrajwalMane) March 28, 2018

Some even said that the Pakistani PM had disgraced the country by allowing the frisking to take place at all.

Many others however highlighted that it was only a result of Pakistan's deteriorating image around the world and that it was karma for the treatment given to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Islamabad. Jadhav is an Indian national jailed on false charges of spying in Pakistan.

They removed mangalsutra bangles and shoes of a mother few months later porkistan pm #ShahidKhaqanAbbasi strip checked in front of the whole world. You get back what you deserve.

Karma — Tapas Goswami (@Tapasrox) March 28, 2018

#ShahidKhaqanAbbasi

Hence proved that Karma has no menu.u will get what u deserve. Remember what u have done with Kulbhushan Yadav's mother and wife in the name of security check a few months back. — Jitankur Das (@dasjitankur) March 28, 2018

Pakistan's Geo News, however, suggested that Abassi voluntarily followed the security procedures. Pointing that Abbasi was in US on a private visit, Geo News released a video wherein Pakistani PM could be seen at the airport without any security protocol. The report further talked about Abbasi being popular for adhering to simplicity in his personal life, saying he was recently spotted travelling alone on a train during Britain visit.