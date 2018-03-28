हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took off his jacket, shoes and belt at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport. Some say US has no respect for a leader, a few question Pakistan PM for complying and others say it is just Karma for what Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were put through in Islamabad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 28, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Pakistan PM frisked in US: Twitter reacts - Humble, foolish or just a victim of Karma?

New Delhi: A video clip of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi taking off his shoes, jacket and belt during security checking at a US airport has infuriated many back home. While most of them are furious with American airport officials for not extending security protocol to Abbasi, many have also questioned why he complied.

Reportedly in the US to meet his ailing sister, Abbasi was frisked at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. A video of the security check emerged shortly after and has since gone viral because high-level government officials are almost always extended a green channel through airports. Presidents, Prime Ministers and Monarchs are always in the no-frisking list, not just in the US but in most countries of the world. As such, the frisking of Pakistani PM has infuriated many. Reactions on Twitter came thick and fast with several complaining that it was no less than an insult.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some even said that the Pakistani PM had disgraced the country by allowing the frisking to take place at all.

Many others however highlighted that it was only a result of Pakistan's deteriorating image around the world and that it was karma for the treatment given to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Islamabad. Jadhav is an Indian national jailed on false charges of spying in Pakistan.

 

 

 

 

Pakistan's Geo News, however, suggested that Abassi voluntarily followed the security procedures.  Pointing that Abbasi was in US on a private visit, Geo News released a video wherein Pakistani PM could be seen at the airport without any security protocol. The report further talked about Abbasi being popular for adhering to simplicity in his personal life, saying he was recently spotted travelling alone on a train during Britain visit.

