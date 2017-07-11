close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif holds top-level meeting to weigh options following JIT report

The meeting was held to outline future strategy for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led in the aftermath of the report.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:24

Islamabad: Following the damning Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) report, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday held a top-level low-key meeting at his house where Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and other party aides, including his legal team members were in attendance.

The meeting was held to outline future strategy for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led in the aftermath of the report.

The meeting was to map out the strategy for Sharif family's legal defence in the apex court by challenging the JIT report, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

The six-member investigation team has pointed out categorical foul play on part of the Prime Minister, his children and other family members in their wealth details linked to offshore companies unearthed in Panama Papers.

The report found respondents guilty of being beneficial owners of multiple offshore companies and recommended initiation of reference against Sharif and his family members in the National Accountability Bureau.

The JIT has also accused Prime Minister Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, of submitting fake documents.

Following the report, opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded Sharif to immediately relinquish his office. 

TAGS

Pakistan PMNawaz SharifJIT reporttop-level meetingIslamabadPanamagate joint investigation teamPunjab Chief MinisterShehbaz Shariffederal ministersPakistan Muslim League-NawazPanama PapersNational Accountability BureauMaryam NawazPakistan Tehreek-e-InsafPakistan Peoples Party

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Donald Trump's visit to Britain to be delayed until 20...

India

Rainfall take a break in central India and southern peninsu...

WorldAsia

India, China can handle border differences Foreign Secretar...

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&amp;K govt releases helpline number
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath yatra terror attack: J&K govt releases helplin...

AmericasWorld

United States avoids commenting on Sikkim standoff

Jammu and Kashmir

Emergency meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet underway

WorldAsia

Japan protests South Korea's 'comfort women'...

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90 days at Rs 399
Technology

Reliance Jio new postpaid plans: Now avail 90GB data for 90...

AmericasWorld

White House criticises Russia sanctions stalled in House

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?