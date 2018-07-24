हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan Railways

Pakistan Railways has losses worth billions, functions on obsolete model

An audit officer has revealed to the country's top court that Pakistan Railways has seen no major development in the last 70 years.

File photo courtesy: railways.gov.pk
File photo courtesy: railways.gov.pk

The shocking state of Pakistan Railways was recently revealed by an audit officer in the country's apex court who said that current losses stand at Pakistani Rs 40 billion (approximately US$ 311 million). 

The audit officer, while highlighting the astronomical figure, informed the Supreme Court of the country, that while the railway network has not seen major development in 70 years, the last five years in particular have been the worst. He also informed that of the 500 railway stations across the country, only 50 have been computerised so far. Several developmental projects too are reportedly suffering massive delays.

Pakistani media highlighted the officer's forensic audit report which was presented to the country's Chief Justice - Saqib Nisar, who had taken suo motu notice of the losses being incurred by Pakistan Railways.

Nisar was told that one of the major reasons for Pakistan Railways' current financial state is that 70% of revenue earned goes away in providing pensions.

Nisar has issued a notice based on the report to the country's Ministry of Railways and has asked the audit officer to come up with recommendations.

